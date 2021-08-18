Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield reopening for fall semester Monday with COVID-19 safety plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids across Springfield spend days after school at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield. The clubs open for the fall semester on Monday, August 23, with added safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Director of Operations Jeff Long says eight different sites will be open to kids. That’s three more than years prior, which allows them to serve more students. However, it also adds more concern over their safety.