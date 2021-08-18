Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philly students get vaxxed at the zoo before heading back to school

WHYY
WHYY
 8 days ago
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The School District of Philadelphia partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event at the Philadelphia Zoo on Tuesday. The event is the first of its kind for the school...

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

#Philadelphia Zoo#Back To School#South Philadelphia#Vaxxed#Philly#The Children S Hospital#Pfizer#Policylab
Camden, NJPosted by
WHYY

Citywide Camden event offers fun and vaccines before new school year

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. At a citywide community fun day at Camden’s Farnham Park, there was free food, free school supplies and free vaccinations. Not just those required for school-aged children, but for COVID-19 as well. Wednesday’s event sponsored by...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Kimmel Center rolls out new vaccine mandate ahead of September reopening

Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center has announced it is requiring all guests to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination when it reopens next month. The vaccine mandate will apply to all its venues: the Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater, as well as locations away from the main campus, like the Forrest Theatre on Walnut Street. The center also confirmed it will enforce Philadelphia’s mask mandate throughout its locations, except when patrons are “actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Why Philly has chosen to keep a billion-dollar open-air drug market contained within the borders of Kensington

Every morning I wake up, open the curtains of my bedroom, and prepare myself for the possibility of witnessing another free samples line on our small Philadelphia street. Here on the block where I live with my wife, drug dealers herd people deep in the throes of addiction like cattle toward the promise of a small amount of free drugs, in hopes that they’ll come back for more. They gather 50 people or more at a time. Sometimes people fight, driven by withdrawal, trauma, and the powerful effects of the drugs themselves. The whole event can appear in minutes. I have recurring nightmares about the times these lines have grown even more out of control, with people punching and kicking each other, falling into cars and houses, neighbors trapped and terrified.
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Planned Parenthood to open first Delaware clinic in western Sussex County, abortion foes are already protesting

Delaware’s most conservative area, western Sussex County, will soon have its first Planned Parenthood clinic. The operators hail the Seaford facility’s arrival and pending opening next month as a boon for women’s reproductive health services in a medically underserved region, but opponents of abortion are already holding weekly protests. Planned...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
WHYY

Pennridge schools pause diversity initiatives; NAACP calls it ‘slap in the face’

On Monday evening, the Pennridge School Board voted 6-1 to pause all Diversity, Equity, Inclusion initiatives, leaving many community members shocked. Board Vice President Joan Cullen — who earlier in the same board meeting, was appointed to a committee that would examine “what [the district is] going to do to address diversity” — introduced the idea to “take a halt with the DEI activities” in the Upper Bucks County district.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Coronavirus update and WHYY’s Half Vaxxed: The story of Philly Fighting Covid

Almost 65% of Philadelphia’s adult residents are fully vaccinated, and some experts think the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 shot could boost vaccination rates across the country. With infections and hospitalizations continuing to rise, the city has reinstituted indoor mask mandates, but the question of vaccine requirements remains up in the air. As small businesses try to bounce back, students return to school and we head towards cooler weather, Acting Health Commissioner DR. CHERYL BETTIGOLE joins us with an update on current health protocols. And, in their new podcast, WHYY Reporters NINA FELDMAN, MAX MARIN and ALAN YU tell the story of a 22-year-old with no healthcare experience who talked his way into a COVID-19 vaccine deal that ultimately imploded. They join us to discuss Philly Fighting Covid, the subject of Half Vaxxed, premiering Wednesday, August 25th.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philly achieves $80M surplus with some federal help

The city of Philadelphia has finished the fiscal year with a close to $80 million surplus. The group that oversees the city’s finances said that is a good thing, and the federal pandemic funding is what made the difference. Harvey Rice of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, or PICA, said...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/23/21

After the January 6th insurrection, ETHAN DEMME wrote a letter denouncing the Republican Party and exiting for good. Now he’s the Pennsylvania Chair of a new party called the Serve America Movement, and joins us to discuss his strategy to oust establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle. We also talk Eagles preseason, Phillies predictions and more with The Philadelphia Inquirer sports reporter MARCUS HAYES. But first, numerous New Jersey towns are deciding how to handle the sale and regulation of legal marijuana, with some opting out of participating altogether. Asbury Park Pressweed reporter MIKE DAVIS joins us to talk about a critical deadline and the new rules designed to get the industry up and running.
New York City, NYPosted by
WHYY

All New Jersey school and state employees must be fully vaccinated by October

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that all school personnel — from preschool to high school — must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, or be subjected to weekly testing. The same will go for all state employees, as well as faculty and staff at state colleges and universities.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
WHYY

No education experience: Chester Upland residents baffled by judge’s choice for new school district receiver

The roller coaster ride that is the Chester Upland School District has twisted unexpectedly once again, throwing some parents and teachers into shock. Over the objections of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Delaware County Court Judge Barry Dozor has selected Nafis Nichols – the City of Chester’s chief financial officer, with no background in education — to be the school district’s new interim receiver, effective Sept. 1.
Cape May, NJPosted by
WHYY

16-year-old lifeguard dies after injury in Cape May, N.J.

This story originally appeared on 6ABC. The 16-year-old lifeguard who was injured while on duty Thursday in Cape May has died, according to officials. Inferrera was rowing a lifeguard boat off of Reading Avenue beach on Thursday when he was broadsided by a wave and knocked unconscious, authorities confirmed on Friday.

