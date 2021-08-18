Skeptical NYC judge grills Fox News attorney about 2020 election lies: ‘Was there any fact-checking?’

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”