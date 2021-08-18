Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Skeptical NYC judge grills Fox News attorney about 2020 election lies: ‘Was there any fact-checking?’

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge seemed skeptical Monday that Fox News can’t be held liable for spreading lies about the 2020 election. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen appeared sympathetic to Smartmatic, a voting technology company that sued the conservative news network and President Donald Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in February for $2.7 billion in damages, citing a “disinformation campaign” that harmed its business.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lou Dobbs
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Paul Clement
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Attorneys#Election#Fact Checking#Nyc#Manhattan Supreme Court#Dominion#Venezuelan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy makes at least 5 false claims in 7-minute Fox News interview

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made at least five false claims during a seven-minute Sunday interview on Fox News. McCarthy uttered inaccurate statements to host Maria Bartiromo about a wide variety of topics -- oil prices, inflation, prisoners released in Afghanistan, the behavior of Democratic state legislators, and the content of an elections bill supported by congressional Democrats.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Fox News treated Michael Avenatti fairly, judge says while tossing defamation suit

WILMINGTON, Del. (Legal Newsline) – Lawyer Michael Avenatti’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News has been thrown out by a federal judge who said Avenatti could not overcome the accuracy of the channel’s reporting. Avenatti, known for representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump and an...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fox News’ ‘big lie’ segments face judicial comeuppance

All those hoping for some in-your-face accountability to visit proponents of the “big lie” would have enjoyed the hearing on Tuesday in the virtual courtroom of New York State Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen. At issue was a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic against Fox News for rolling the company into various segments alleging a grand conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. In a 270-page February filing — a length attributable to the volume of errant claims pushed by the defendants — Smartmatic alleges, “Defendants’ story was a lie,” reads the suit, which targets not only Fox News, but also three of its anchors and attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell. “All of it. And they knew it. But, it was a story that sold.”
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Fox News Asks N.Y. Judge to Toss $2.7 Billion Election Suit (1)

News outlet says its reporting is protected by First Amendment. Trump lawyer claimed to have ‘fire hose’ of evidence, Fox says. lawyer was grilled by a judge about the network’s extensive coverage of false claims that the voting technology firm. Smartmatic Corp. conspired against. Donald Trump. in November’s presidential election,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump joins Lindell in blasting Fox News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former President Donald Trump joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday in his tirade against Fox News. Mr. Lindell on Tuesday launched his three-day Cyber Symposium with an all-out assault on Fox News for its lack of coverage of his event, during which he says he will present evidence of a Chinese hack of the 2020 presidential election.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy