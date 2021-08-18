Cancel
Warm and Dry Weather Continues Wednesday

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 8 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan. Thursday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions. Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest again near Lake Michigan. Friday: Mostly sunny warm and humid. Highs: generally in the...

Comments / 0

