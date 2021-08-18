Cancel
6 pm Update: Possibly Dozens Of Homes Destroyed In Grizzly Flats

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS13's Marissa Perlman talked with Grizzly Flats residents who fled their homes and who tell Perlman they're sure their home burned. Dozens of homes were destroyed, Perlman says.

Grizzly Flats, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grizzly Flats Man Watches Home Burn In Caldor Fire: ‘It Didn’t Seem Real’

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — A Grizzly Flats man watched as the Caldor Fire burned down his house. His Ring doorbell camera captured the chaos as the flames crept toward his home on Golden Aspen Drive. “We watched the neighbor’s house catch fire and then the small part of our yard started to catch fire. Then the internet lines cut off; The internet lines must have got burned or something,” Brennan Williams said. By that time, Williams was safe at his brother’s house in Auburn. “It didn’t seem real. You’re sitting there watching it and you don’t just don’t think it’s happening to you,”...
Grizzly Flats, CA

Caldor Fire explodes: Homes in Grizzly Flats destroyed, evacuations along Highway 50 under way

A volatile wildfire burning in Northern California exploded overnight, razing homes in a small mountain town as dry fuels and high winds whipped the fire out of control. The Caldor Fire more than doubled in size by Wednesday morning to cover more than 53,772 acres, burning through Grizzly Flats and leveling at least 50 homes in the hamlet of about 1,200 people east of Sacramento, according to the Associated Press. At least two civilians have been injured in the fire so far.
Grizzly Flats, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Evacuated From Grizzly Flats Due To Caldor Fire Missing Since Wednesday

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for a man who was evacuated from the Grizzly Flats area due to the Caldor Fire and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. Marvin Hardy Creel, 57 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, attempted to call a family member just before noon that day but had poor reception, leaving the pair unable to speak to each other. Detectives said friends and family repeatedly tried to call Creel back but got no answer. He was driving a Dodge pickup truck that was later found by deputies abandoned in the Grizzly Flat area. Creel is a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Detectives say he may be wearing eyeglasses. Anyone with information on Creel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Grizzly Flats, CA
CBS Sacramento

Walt Tyler Elementary School Burns to the Ground in Grizzly Flats, Community Comes Together

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) – Walt Tyler Elementary School was one of the many buildings up in flames overnight on Monday, as the Caldor Fire ripped through Grizzly Flats. But despite the loss of the school, the community won’t let it burn them. Jennifer McKim and her kids have made themselves at home at a Plymouth RV Park, certain their home is gone, too. “It feels like we are stuck in this nightmare we can’t wake up from,” McKim said. Her home nearly went up in flames a few weeks ago but was saved. This time, she’s unsure it was spared. Though, the loss...
Oakley, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 12-Year-Old Killed, Woman Critically Hurt After Car Tries To Beat Train At Oakley Crossing

OAKLEY, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — A freight train hit a vehicle on the tracks in Oakley Wednesday, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring a woman. The collision happened at about 12:53 p.m. at a railroad crossing at E. Cypress Road just east of Main St. A 19-year-old woman was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with critical injuries while three other people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, according to Fire Marshal Steve Aubert with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. On Wednesday afternoon, Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Palmquist said in a...
Public Safety
Indy100

Hypothermic man rescued miles out at sea turns out to be internet icon ‘Frostbit Boy’

Some stories you really can’t make up, such as this one about a man who was rescued out at sea.Ruairí McSorley, 24, was found 4km from shore surrounded by dolphins after spending 12 hours battling the waves off the coast of Ireland.The 24-year-old told the Irish Independent that he’d taken a “spur of the moment” swim in early on Sunday morning when he got into trouble.He was found by members of the local County Kerry RNLI at 8.15pm the same day and was “dangerously hypothermic”.What’s perhaps most remarkable about McSorley’s tale is the incredible irony that underpins...
Pollock Pines, CA
CBS Sacramento

Looting Suspect Brandon Massey Arrested In Caldor Fire Evacuation Area Near Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — An alleged looter has been arrested during a patrol of the Caldor Fire evacuation area in El Dorado County, authorities say. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday morning, a suspicious man was spotted on a Pollock Pines resident’s home surveillance camera. “We got a call from a citizen actually watching one of their surveillance cameras,” said Sgt. Eric Palmberg with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Massey, 51 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies soon converged on the area and stopped the man. He was found with items that deputies suspected to have been stolen. That man,...

