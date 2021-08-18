6 pm Update: Possibly Dozens Of Homes Destroyed In Grizzly Flats

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for a man who was evacuated from the Grizzly Flats area due to the Caldor Fire and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. Marvin Hardy Creel, 57 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office) Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, attempted to call a family member just before noon that day but had poor reception, leaving the pair unable to speak to each other. Detectives said friends and family repeatedly tried to call Creel back but got no answer. He was driving a Dodge pickup truck that was later found by deputies abandoned in the Grizzly Flat area. Creel is a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Detectives say he may be wearing eyeglasses. Anyone with information on Creel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.