Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Leading Cuban dissident ordered to serve four year prison sentence

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374GYe_0bUjdcUW00
Jose Daniel Ferrer, who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, holds up a t-shirt with the writing "God, Fatherland, Freedom" in Palmarito de Cauto, Cuba, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

HAVANA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cuba has revoked the right to home detention of leading dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer and ordered him to serve the remaining 4 years of a sentence for assault in prison, sparking criticism that the order was politically motivated.

Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), one of the Communist-run country’s largest and most active opposition groups, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of abducting and assaulting a man.

He denied the charges but was convicted in February 2020, with his 4 1/2 year prison sentence commuted to house arrest two months later under international pressure.

At the time, Cuba called Ferrer a U.S.-financed counter-revolutionary but said he was not arrested for his political views. Critics said the government invents in common crimes to impute to its opponents that it can silence them while claiming not to have political prisoners.

Ferrer told Reuters he would not comply with one of the conditions of his house arrest: that he refrain from political activism.

On July 11, he was arrested as he attempted to join a protest in his eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, that was part of an unprecedented wave of anti-government protests nationwide, and held in "preventative prison" on charges of public disorder.

Since then, relatives say they have not been able to speak to him or visit him. This week they shared a court document dated Aug. 12 showing authorities had determined Ferrer had contravened the terms for his right to home detention for his previous conviction.

As such, he should stay in prison to serve the remaining 4 years and 14 days of his original sentence, according to the document.

"This is absolutely motivated by politics, not the law, he didn't commit any crime, they just don't want him on the streets of Cuba because they are afraid," said Ferrer's sister Ana Belkis Ferrer.

Rights activists say authorities have used the wave of detentions in the wake of the July 11 protests to silence some of the country's most charismatic opponents.

The government blames the protests on counter-revolutionaries backed by its old and much larger foe the United States, that has long openly sought to force political change on the island.

Ferrer's relatives say they are worried about his health, especially as he had vowed to go on a hunger strike if he were detained on July 11 but has been incommunicado since.

"No-one has been able to speak to Jose Daniel, not even by phone," said Ferrer's sister. "It's a constant uncertainty."

Ferrer was one of 75 dissidents arrested in 2003 during a nationwide crackdown known as the Black Spring. He was released on parole in 2011 and soon after formed UNPACU.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santiago De Cuba#Prison#Dissident#Politics#Cuban#The Patriotic Union#Unpacu#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Related
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Twenty-one-year-old woman sentenced to 40 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – Twenty-one-year-old woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of an Inez resident. On June 17, 2020, Alexis Marie Jarvis, 21, of Victoria pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Jarvis shot and killed Brian Doelle, 38, of Inez with a crossbow.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Kings de Monte gang member sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

DENVER – Felipe Nevarez of Alamosa, Colorado, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and facts presented at trial and sentencing, Nevarez was a leader in the violent Kings...
Public SafetyPublic Radio International PRI

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in prison

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor has spent more than 800 days in solitary confinement in a Chinese jail. Today, Chinese authorities sentenced him to 11 more years in prison. Michael Byers has been watching the story closely. He teaches law at the University of British Columbia. Byers tells The World’s Marco Werman why he sees the case as an instance of “diplomacy by hostage-taking.”
Kansas StateNebraskaTV

Kansas man sentenced to two years in prison for enticing minor

FAIRBURY, Neb. — A Kansas man has been sentenced to two years in prison for enticing a minor. According to Jefferson County Court records, Bradley Burris, 24, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of enticement by electronic device. He was given credit 285 days served. He pled guilty...
Minneapolis, MNlawofficer.com

Minneapolis rioter receives 9-year prison sentence

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis rioter-arsonist during last summer’s mayhem in the city has been sentenced to nearly nine years behind bars for distributing explosives and setting a store on fire, according to reports. “Matthew Rupert, 29, of Galesburg, Ill., has been sentenced to nearly 9 years in federal prison after...
Middle Eastpersecution.org

Leaked Footage From Inside Iran’s Evin Prison “Torture Factory”

08/26/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Rare clips of footage from inside Iran’s notorious Evin Prison have been leaked over the past few days, depicting instances of beatings, inhumane treatment and living conditions, and international prison standard violations. A hacker group named Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) began releasing the footage on August 22, which included a clip from the prison control room when the hacker group announced their presence to the guards via monitors. The control room screens read “the Evin prison is a stain on Raisi’s black turban and white beard”.
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 25 years in prison for meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice has announced that Virgil S. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay. Smith...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Oklahoma City Man Sentenced to Serve More Than 21 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl and Firearms Offenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, DANIEL DEWAYNE COWNS, 46, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve more than 21 years in federal prison for his involvement in fentanyl distribution and his possession of seven firearms—including several assault weapons—following multiple felony convictions, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On June 4,...
Charlotte, NCwnctimes.com

Convenience Store Robber is Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced today that James Edward Massey, 27, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, for the robbery of a Circle K convenience store. Robert R. Wells,...
Soccerchatsports.com

Wolves bid to sign CRIMINAL defender Ruben Semedo, who is serving a five-year suspended prison sentence for robbery, assault, kidnapping and firearms offences and is BANNED from Spain

Wolves are reportedly in 'advanced talks' to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo, who was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence and banned from entering Spain for eight years last July. The 27-year-old Olympiacos centre back was detained by the Spanish authorities for five months and was later found guilty of...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy