Kane County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Wahweep Creek and the headwaters of Tommy Smith Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall is anticipated to move into the northern portion of the warned area shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Water. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 4 and 7. This includes the following streams and drainages Tommy Smith Creek and Wahweap Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Atmore to 9 miles northeast of Robertsdale. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton and Silverhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dupage County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE, SOUTHERN KANE, NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES At 1029 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain producing thunderstorms have abated across the warned area. However, between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours, with the highest amounts in the Sugar Grove area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, St. Charles, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, Geneva, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Crest Hill, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn and Fairmont. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Northwestern Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery, Eastern Chester, Philadelphia, Lower Bucks and Delaware. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fellsmere and Pointe West. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yancey County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Yancey A THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT CENTRAL YANCEY COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with torrential rainfall near Burnsville. This storm was nearly stationary. Locations to be impacted include Burnsville, Green Mountain, Ramseytown, Micaville and Poplar. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
Muskingum County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskingum; Noble THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND WESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Caldwell, Dudley, Belle Valley, Sarahsville, Dexter City and Wolf Run State Park.
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Greene County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL GREENE, EAST CENTRAL HAMBLEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAWKINS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shadehill, or 9 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lemmon and Shadehill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Madison County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southwestern Wayne, southeastern Pierce and northern Stanton Counties through 530 AM CDT At 506 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Battle Creek, or 11 miles west of Norfolk, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Norfolk and Hadar around 525 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hoskins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southwestern Wayne, southwestern Cuming, southeastern Pierce and Stanton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norfolk to 8 miles north of Clarkson. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Norfolk around 425 AM CDT. Hadar around 435 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisner and Pilger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuming; Stanton; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southwestern Wayne, southwestern Cuming, southeastern Pierce and Stanton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norfolk to 8 miles north of Clarkson. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Norfolk around 425 AM CDT. Hadar around 435 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisner and Pilger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON COUNTY At 420 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahto, or 7 miles southeast of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Wakpala, Indian Memorial Rec Area, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Grand River Casino, Kenel, Spring Lake and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monroe County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Monroe County through 615 AM EDT At 526 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ida, or near Dundee. This storm was nearly stationary. A second developing thunderstorm was located near Stony Point. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ida around 550 AM EDT. Dundee and Maybee around 615 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Newport, Cone, Estral Beach, Toledo Beach, Erie, South Rockwood, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor and Samaria. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox and northern Cedar Counties through 530 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartington, or 12 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wynot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Pierce; Stanton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne, northeastern Pierce, southern Cedar and northeastern Stanton Counties through 545 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Carroll, or 25 miles southwest of Ponca, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Coleridge around 520 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

