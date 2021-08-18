Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Wahweep Creek and the headwaters of Tommy Smith Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall is anticipated to move into the northern portion of the warned area shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Water. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 4 and 7. This includes the following streams and drainages Tommy Smith Creek and Wahweap Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
