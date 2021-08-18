Severe Weather Statement issued for Summit, Wasatch by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Summit; Wasatch THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
