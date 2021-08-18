Cancel
Southington, CT

Southington subdivision faces neighbors’ opposition

By Jesse Buchanan, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON — A host of area residents voiced opposition Tuesday night to a 30-unit subdivision planned by local builder Mark Lovely off West Street. Lovley requested town approval for an open space preservation subdivision on a 50-acre parcel at 1268 West St. He said the design, which allows for smaller lots, will allow him to keep 12 acres as open space. A conventional subdivision layout would only preserve about two acres of open space.

