Southington subdivision faces neighbors’ opposition
SOUTHINGTON — A host of area residents voiced opposition Tuesday night to a 30-unit subdivision planned by local builder Mark Lovely off West Street. Lovley requested town approval for an open space preservation subdivision on a 50-acre parcel at 1268 West St. He said the design, which allows for smaller lots, will allow him to keep 12 acres as open space. A conventional subdivision layout would only preserve about two acres of open space.www.myrecordjournal.com
