Freeform Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons

Back in May it was revealed that CBS had cancelled a pair of shows with both the comedy The Unicorn and the drama All Rise coming to an end at the network. Now though it seems like the later series could have new life as a report from Deadline reveals another season could be back on for the Simone Missick-starring legal drama. According to the trade, OWN - The Oprah Winfrey Network, is in talks to produce All Rise season three but they note that "conversations, while progressing, are complex," perhaps largely due to the cast's options expiring over the summer. They go on to write that should a deal close OWN could order 20 episodes with Warner Bros. TV negotiating with Missick to return.