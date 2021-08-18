Shang-Chi: Marvel Releasing Surprise Marvel Legends Episode Ahead of Theatrical Debut

Marvel fans certainly have a lot to look forward to this year, as Phase Four of the MCU is well underway. The long-awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here, making history as the first Asian-led Marvel film. Simu Liu (who has set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce his name and the name of the film) stars as the titular Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu. But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization (yes, that same Ten Rings featured in Iron Man), he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. The superhero film also features Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Meng’er Zhang.