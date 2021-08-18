Shang-Chi: Marvel Releasing Surprise Marvel Legends Episode Ahead of Theatrical Debut
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already getting rave reviews from critics, and it's still two weeks out from release. The film features Simu Liu in his debut Marvel role as the eponymous Master of Kung Fu, the first new character to have a solo movie in years. Despite the character's freshness to the franchise, Shang-Chi appears to be getting an episode of Marvel Studios: Legends ahead of its theatrical release.comicbook.com
