Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi: Marvel Releasing Surprise Marvel Legends Episode Ahead of Theatrical Debut

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already getting rave reviews from critics, and it's still two weeks out from release. The film features Simu Liu in his debut Marvel role as the eponymous Master of Kung Fu, the first new character to have a solo movie in years. Despite the character's freshness to the franchise, Shang-Chi appears to be getting an episode of Marvel Studios: Legends ahead of its theatrical release.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Legends#What S On Disney#The Ten Rings#Iron Man#Mcu#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reportedly ‘Angry and Embarrassed’ About ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

So it doesn’t seem like Black Widow 2 is going to happen anytime soon... Or at least it’s not going to star Scarlett Johansson. She’s suing Disney, claiming they breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time it was opening in theaters, allegedly costing her tens of millions of dollars that she would have been owed if the film had performed better on the big screen. (So far Black Widow has grossed about $320 million worldwide, on the very low end of what Marvel movies typically earn.) Disney’s response did not suggest they’re eager to settle; they said Johansson showed “callous disregard for the prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic” and claimed they “fully complied” with her contract.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesComicBook

Ironheart Actress Spotted on Black Panther 2 Set

Filming is currently underway on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. A lot of elements surrounding the film have caught the attention of Marvel fans, including the confirmation that Dominique Thorne will be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the film, before spinning out into her own Disney+ exclusive series. We've already seen some details as to what that will entail, including preparation for filming at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Riri goes to school in the comics. Now, a new set photo courtesy of Instagram user @howarinedroma shows a first look at Thorne on the set, which you can check out below.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Hospitalized

Letitia Wright, who stars as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in a Boston-area hospital after suffering a minor injury during production. Wright apparently sustained unspecified injuries while working on a stunt rig for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and is expected to be released soon. "Letitia Wright sustained...
Moviesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Face Off Against Popular FoxVerse Character

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many fans believe that Wanda Maximoff is one of the most overlooked characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for the longest time, the Sokovian Avenger has always played second fiddle in the franchise. Of course, everything changed as we welcomed Phase Four with one of the most-talked-about MCU projects of the year WandaVision which pretty much served as Maximoff's coming out party.
Moviesshortlist.com

Marvel's Shang-Chi: the first reactions are in!

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings comes at a pivotal time for Marvel. Not only does the movie have to usher in Phase 4 (from a movie point of view), it is also being released at a time when the box office is still not back to its best.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Will Have Multiple Post-Credits Scenes

It has been confirmed that Marvel’s upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have multiple post-credits scenes. Since Iron Man first debuted back in 2008, post-credits scenes have become a long-standing Marvel tradition. The only film that lacked one of these was Avengers: Endgame which was a deliberate creative choice made by the creative team. Since Samuel L. Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury, post-credits scenes in Marvel films have ranged from teases to the next immediate installment to other plans that are years out. Now it has been confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will carry on this tradition.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Review

For a number of reasons, Marvel’s What If…? could turn out to be a milestone in the history of the shared cinematic universe later on down the line. Not only is it the franchise’s first animated series, and there’s plenty more to come given that a second season is already in development and talk of an entire animation studio devoted to Disney Plus content is gathering pace, but thanks to the events of Loki what transpires in the show is technically canon.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Blockbuster

Marvel fans certainly have a lot to look forward to this year, as Phase Four of the MCU is well underway. The long-awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally almost here, making history as the first Asian-led Marvel film. Simu Liu (who has set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce his name and the name of the film) stars as the titular Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Wenwu. But when he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization (yes, that same Ten Rings featured in Iron Man), he’s forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. The superhero film also features Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Meng’er Zhang.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Shang-Chi tracking lowest MCU opening weekend, new images released

Although restrictions have been gradually lifting around the world, rising concerns over the Delta variant have seen cinema audiences taking a hit these past few weeks and while several studios are starting to tinker with release dates, Disney seems intent on pushing ahead with its plans to release Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in just a few short weeks.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Fantastic 4 Will Likely Cast Established Actors and New Faces

Casting Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use the same tried-and-tested formula now established by the long-running franchise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to putting a name and face with the likes of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Women for their highly anticipated MCU debut, revealing that, much like the rest of the universe, they are looking for a blend of recognizable names and newcomers.
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Confirmed for Exclusive Theatrical Debut Despite Rising Covid Concerns

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its MCU debut exclusively to theaters and not simultaneously on Disney+, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now confirmed. However, the Marvel outing will mark the studio's first release with the now 45-day theatrical window in place, meaning that Disney will likely release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to their streaming platform and DVD/Blu-ray as soon as October 18.
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Reveals New Workout Photos

Filming for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now underway, and details surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster are still largely under wraps. We do have a bit of a hint of what the film's ensemble will entail, including the fact that Freaky and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton will be playing an older version of Cassie Lang. Newton recently took to Instagram to seemingly tease her work preparing for the film, showing two workout photos that are captioned "honestly why I haven't been posting."

Comments / 0

Community Policy