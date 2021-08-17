Cancel
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court rules state House Democrats can be arrested to force attendance at Capitol

By Dianne Gallagher
CNN
 8 days ago
CNN — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state House may compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest, overturning a lower court order from earlier this month. The Texas House has yet to reach a quorum during the second called special session because the majority of...

Greg Abbott
Dade Phelan
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
U.S. House of Representatives
