New school trends from The Haute Bar

For this month’s entry in our Mom and Pop series, we’re chatting with Amanda Millot-Ferrier, co-creator and owner of The PopCycle Bar. Originally founded on her native island of St. Maarten in 2014, the company produces alcohol-infused and kid-friendly gourmet ice pops. In 2017 Amanda, her husband Guillaume and their baby girl evacuated the island after hurricane Irma destroyed their home, and relocated to the United States. Since then, The PopCycle Bar has flourished with local restaurants, like Beach House Pompano, spotlighting the unique pops on their menus.
