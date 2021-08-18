Shelby County leaders react to Gov. Lee’s executive order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether students should wear masks in schools has been the center of controversy for weeks.

That controversy continues a day after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order giving Tennessee parents the ability to opt their children out of mask mandates.

Some Shelby County leaders are angry. On the other hand, some state lawmakers say it’s a parent’s choice.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted Monday evening district leaders are meeting with legal counsel to review Gov. Lee’s executive order that lets parents opt their children out of mask mandates like the one in SCS.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer expects the issue could wind up in court.

“I think Shelby County Schools has made a brave but also what could be considered a dangerous choice,” Sawyer said. “It’s going to require litigation. It’s going to require them to fight against this, and all districts don’t have that manpower.”

FOX13 called State Senator Brian Kelsey to find out why he thinks the executive order is right. He did not return our call.

Kelsey did release a statement Monday saying he’s grateful for the relief the governor provided children. He went on to say every child’s situation is different.

Members of the Black Caucus have repeatedly been saying that politics is getting in the way of what’s best for children.

“I think parents have rights, as Chairman Brooks has said, have rights, but they don’t have rights to endanger the lives of other children and of other households,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner. “If that’s the case, why don’t we allow our children to smoke? I mean, you say you don’t smoke in the schools.”

There is still no word on exactly what the consequences would be for those schools that continue to enforce the mandate. Gov. Lee said, “We would see what would happen there.”

There are still questions about whether this applies to private schools. After all, the Shelby County Health Department included private schools when it put in a mask mandate for schools earlier this month.

FOX13 reached out to the governor’s office to find out. We will let you know when we hear back from them.

