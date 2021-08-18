Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington reportedly eyeing huge role for Antonio Gibson

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team is expecting second-year running back Antonio Gibson to have a huge role in 2021. To put it in context, quarterback Kyle Allen said the team is looking to push Gibson into a role similar to that of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Well it's hard to gauge exactly how many touches a game that would equate to, it seems as though Ron Rivera and Co. are all in on his talents. Assuming this means they want Gibson to be in more of a 3-down role, that would likely mean fewer snaps for pass-catcher extraordinaire J.D. McKissic.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous Patriots Member Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Cam Newton will be away from the New England Patriots‘ facility until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” on COVID-19 tests, which means the door has opened for Mac Jones to potentially win the quarterback battle. When it comes to overall experience and knowledge, Newton should have a significant edge over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLcbslocal.com

Cam Newton Reunites With Ron Rivera Prior To New England-Washington Preseason Game

BOSTON (CBS) — For the entirety of his Carolina career, Cam Newton knew just one head coach: Ron Rivera. On Thursday night, though they were wearing opposing colors, the quarterback was reunited with his former head coach, prior to the preseason contest between the Patriots and Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Who is Steven Sims? Bills’ new WR could play Isaiah McKenzie role in Week 3 of preseason (5 things to know)

The Buffalo Bills announced the addition of Steven Sims to their roster on Wednesday morning. Sims, 24, was recently released by the Washington Football Team. The wide receiver could simply be a body for the Bills in their final preseason game but Sims should get opportunities to prove what he can do with the team suddenly short-handed at wide receiver due to injuries and two receivers--Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis--having to exit the facility due to being close contacts with a COVID positive trainer.
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Patriots' Mac Jones praises Cam Newton's mentorship in midst of transition to NFL

Mac Jones is competing with Cam Newton for the starting New England Patriots quarterback job and the rookie only has praise for him and the other veterans on the roster. The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick of the 2021 draft out of Alabama. Jones is coming off a national championship with Alabama. He told WEEI radio on Monday that Newton has been a big help with his transition from the college game to the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy