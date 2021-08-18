Washington reportedly eyeing huge role for Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football Team is expecting second-year running back Antonio Gibson to have a huge role in 2021. To put it in context, quarterback Kyle Allen said the team is looking to push Gibson into a role similar to that of Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Well it's hard to gauge exactly how many touches a game that would equate to, it seems as though Ron Rivera and Co. are all in on his talents. Assuming this means they want Gibson to be in more of a 3-down role, that would likely mean fewer snaps for pass-catcher extraordinaire J.D. McKissic.