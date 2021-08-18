Cancel
Judge rules that Christopher Columbus statue can stay in South Philly

By ROBERT MORAN
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday ruled that the controversial Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia can remain there, reversing a decision by city officials to have it removed. In a seven-page decision, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick said the decision last year to remove...

www.miamiherald.com

George Floyd
Jim Kenney
Christopher Columbus
#South Philadelphia#Civil Unrest#South Philly#Common Pleas Court#Friends Of Marconi Plaza#The Art Commission#Republican
Columbus, OHImperial Valley Press Online

Columbus statue decision is a victory for all

Last summer, I spent a few days standing in front of the Columbus statute at Marconi Plaza in South Philly. A lot of good folk were there around me, laughing and singing and eating Wawa hoagies. We were there to show solidarity with the Italian American community of the city, since most of us were card-carrying members. We wanted to show our support and create a human line of defense against a mayor and the woke jokes in his administration who wanted to erase our history.
Philadelphia, PAWashington Examiner

Christopher Columbus receives justice in a Philadelphia court

A Common Pleas Court judge in Philadelphia ruled that a Christopher Columbus monument would be able to remain in the city. The statue became a sign of controversy after the woke mob clashed with local residents in calling for the statue’s removal. Judge Paula Patrick ruled that the city had...
Philadelphia, PAaudacy.com

Giordano: Great To See That The Columbus Statue Will Stay

Attorney George Bochetto on Court Decision to Allow Columbus Statue to Remain at Marconi Plaza. George Bochetto, attorney powerhouse in Philadelphia, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program for an update on the fight for the Christopher Columbus statue to remain in South Philadelphia. Yesterday, in a seven-page decision, a Philadelphia judge shot down the City’s push to remove the statue, writing “It is baffling to this Court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis.” Bochetto brings us in the back-and-forth with the city and legal system that has led us to this point. Bochetto tells what he hopes to see at the Columbus statue site to protect it from potential vandalism. Finally, Bochetto and Giordano discuss the future of another controversial Philadelphia statue, that being of Frank Rizzo, which the city removed from the steps of City Hall.
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Statue stolen from National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philly

A statue worth about $100,000 has been stolen from the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philadelphia. The plaster replica of St. Rita was reported missing from its location in an outdoor grotto alongside S. Broad Street on Friday, the shrine wrote in a post that was shared on social media. The statue was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Phillies Can Keep Using Altered Phanatic Mascot, Judge Advises

The Philadelphia Phillies should be allowed to continue using a new version of the Phillie Phanatic mascot after its creators revoked rights to use the original copyright-protected costume, a magistrate judge in New York federal court recommended. The new Phanatic represents a derivative work created by the Major League Baseball...

