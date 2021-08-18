Flash Flood Watch issued for Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates. * Through Thursday morning. * The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely with localized heavier amounts over 3 inches possible, which would lead to flash flooding in some areas, especially in areas of the Finger Lakes that received 2 to 4 inches on Tuesday. * Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding.