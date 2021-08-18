Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks are required to be worn by everyone at all times except when actively eating or drinking at these events. Outdoor mega events are outdoor events with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees and include music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.scvnews.com
Comments / 4