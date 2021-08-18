Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through Thursday morning. * The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely with localized heavier amounts over 5 inches possible, which would lead to flash flooding in some areas. * Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding.