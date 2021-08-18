Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through Thursday morning. * The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through this evening into early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely with localized heavier amounts up to 5 inches possible, which would lead to flash flooding in some areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
County
Wyoming County, PA
City
Tioga, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Wyoming State
County
Lackawanna County, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Bradford, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wyoming Flash Flood Watch#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy