Gallery: Day of Days at Teahupoo

Many of you may have already seen various angles of Kauli Vaast’s beast of a wave, caught yesterday morning at Teahupoo. And many of you probably hurled expletives at your various hand-held devices while watching it. No surprise: it’s an unbelievable mutant, straight outta the Code Red swell circa 2011. And while he got swatted by the ultra-thick lip, the visuals of it drawing off the reef with the force of a nuclear explosion reminds us who’s in charge. The Pacific Ocean, that’s who. (Speaking of which: it’s amazing that the reef at Teahupoo has withstood this kind of power for hundreds of thousands of years.) And when we saw these three still images, captured by the legendary photographer Ben Thouard as his boat raced for the channel, we all of a sudden found some new expletives. And we still can’t look away. (And we’re glad he’s OK.) Stay tuned for more coverage of this very special swell.