Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfing

Gallery: Day of Days at Teahupoo

By Dashel Pierson
Surfline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric swells are usually seen as historic in the rearview. Not so much with this Friday the 13th swell at Teahupoo. We were there, covering the mayhem in realtime from the channel, we got an up-close-and-personal with Kuali Vaast’s death-defying bomb, we watched (and rewatched) Matahi Drollet’s late-afternoon mutant, we saw highlights of the session from above, and we relived all the beautiful carnage through an exclusive edit.

www.surfline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wim Hof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Teahupoo#Tahitian#Wave Of The Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
SportsSurfline

Faces of Death: Teahupoo Edition

Many of you may have already seen various angles of Kauli Vaast’s beast of a wave, caught yesterday morning at Teahupoo. And many of you probably hurled expletives at your various hand-held devices while watching it. No surprise: it’s an unbelievable mutant, straight outta the Code Red swell circa 2011. And while he got swatted by the ultra-thick lip, the visuals of it drawing off the reef with the force of a nuclear explosion reminds us who’s in charge. The Pacific Ocean, that’s who. (Speaking of which: it’s amazing that the reef at Teahupoo has withstood this kind of power for hundreds of thousands of years.) And when we saw these three still images, captured by the legendary photographer Ben Thouard as his boat raced for the channel, we all of a sudden found some new expletives. And we still can’t look away. (And we’re glad he’s OK.) Stay tuned for more coverage of this very special swell.
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

WSL Cancels Teahupoo Event

On Thursday, the WSL announced the cancelation of the Tahiti Pro amid rising COVID-19 cases in French Polynesia and a state of emergency issued by the French government. As a result, the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver – which is currently underway at Barra de la Cruz and expected to wrap up Friday – will be the last official event on the 2021 Championship Tour calendar. Up next, the top five men and women will duke it out for the World Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles beginning September 9th.
SportsSurfline

Raw and Realtime From XL Teahupoo

Some very crazy stuff is going on at Teahupoo right now. Last night was clean and glassy and building; this morning started off rainy and misty and bigger and still building. Skies cleared around 8:00am local time, with visitors Cam Richards, Nathan Florence and Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca out first, paddling into walls of Pacific Ocean that were drawing straight off Teahupoo’s reef into oblivion while tow teams buzzed outside. Later in the morning, it became mostly tow, with Kauli Vaast pulling into one giant thing that had the channel scrambling for the shoulder; less than an hour later, Eimeo Czermak caught something straight out of Code Red circa 2011. And Tikanui Smith, our correspondent in the channel will continue to post updates to Surfline’s Instagram as long as it stays rideable. (A relative term at this size, to be sure.) We’ll continue to update this page as well. Check back, stay tuned, etc. (Note: the posts below are in reverse chronological order.)
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Cam Rewind August 12-19: Waves Everywhere!

If you missed it, don’t blame us. We told you. On August 12, Surfline’s masterful Charlie Hutcherson, drawing on the full resources of the forecast team, penned a planet-wide surf prediction tracking across the Pacific, the Indian and the North and South Atlantic Oceans. His conclusion? Almost the whole world was about to pump, all at once. Today, a week later? Well, via cam rewind, here’s the evidence.
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

While Teahupoo Erupted, Shipstern Bluff Did This

“I was watching it on my phone when we were down there shooting,” says Andrew Chisholm. He’s referring, of course, to Teahupoo. A week or so ago, every eye was turned to the amazing collision of south-west groundswell and French Polynesian reef break. What barely anyone knew, other than Chiza, Stu Gibson, the Hollmer-Crosses and a handful of their fellow Tasmaniacs, was that the other slab of all slabs, down there on the fringes of the Southern Ocean, was putting on its own special kind of show.
SportsSurfline

Watch: Friday the 13th from the Eyes of a Teahupoo Charger

It’s gonna be an easy one to remember, Friday the 13th at Teahupoo. There’s the ominous, spooky date that the historic swell happened to fall on and, of course, there’s the waves. Biggest in 10 years. Crazy carnage. Largest wave (potentially) ever ridden successfully – courtesy of Matahi Drollet. But...
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Late Drop Big Wave Podcast with Dylan Longbottom

Welcome to Episode Seven of Season Three of Late Drop – The Big Wave podcast. The series was created to showcase conversations with some of the best big-wave surfers in the world — hosted by one of the best big-wave surfers in the world. New episodes will drop on Surfline every other week. Stay tuned here for more Late Drop episodes.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 29 to September 4

This week, we welcome September and some of the clearest astrological skies we’ll experience in 2021. It’s prime time to take the lessons from a chaotic summer and get ourselves back on track. On the 30th, Mercury enters Libra, where the communication planet values romance and balance. Poetry rules everything under this influence. Is it a surprise that the stars of the greatest love story ever told—Titanic, obviously—Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio, both have this placement in their natal chart?
Astronomycreators.com

Aries Moon Fuel

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you'll find out that the boundaries aren't nearly where you thought they were. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red....
Celebrationsvineyardgazette.com

August Days

August is the month of sunflowers in the fields, long days at the shore and on the water, unhurried evenings with friends on the porch while the sturgeon moon rises, a time when summer feels fleeting at best. It is also the month when more than a few Islanders feel they have reached their limit. The heat and humidity, the dust, traffic and crowds — some days it all feels like too much.
AnimalsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Days of Summer 2021 – Gallery II

Every year NBC 5 viewers share photos of their pets staying cool in the Texas summer heat. Share your photos by emailing your largest format photo iSee@nbcdfw.com and don't forget to include information for the caption!
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Watch: Nearly Empty (and Firing) Macaronis

When we last heard from Nic Von Rupp, who’s been hunkered down in the Mentawais hunting perfect, uncrowded waves, he had just scored practically empty Greenbush or, as his travel companion Nate Behl called it, “the sickest left I’ve ever seen.”. But, of course, the show must go on —...
EnvironmentSurfline

Season-Turning Days In NSW, Southern Qld

When big Ben Macartney alerted us all to this past week’s south swell up and down the NSW and southern Qld coast, he made sure not to boost our hopes too high. And he was right: it wasn’t some bombshell wintry beast. (They got that in Vicco and over West.)
EnvironmentSurfline

Cake Walk — Not!

Tuesday night was freezing and howling, which is always a good sign. But any doubts about the slippery little low pressure system (so neatly forecast by big Ben Macartney, might we add) were swiftly erased at dawn today, as seriously big, very south-angled surf blew up across central NSW. The angle made its behaviour uneven — some places were three feet, some four times overhead plus — but where the low struck its blows, whoa. Here’s a few epic rides from eastern Sydney’s favourite bombie, the Wedding Cake left. Veteran lensperson Billy Morris called it the biggest he’s seen Cake. One thing’s really clear: it was anything but a cakewalk.
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Good-Epic: Nicaragua, August 20

Mostly, when one thinks about Nicaragua, one thinks about playful, barreling, offshore beachbreaks. And mostly, they’d be right. It’s one of the country’s best, most dependable natural resources for surfers. But there are other kinds of spots, and of course other kinds of swells — like, for example, the kind of swell that detonated at Teahupoo last week, which slowly made its way across the Pacific Ocean to try and unload on this poor fella’s head.
Jackson, WYtetongravity.com

Stoke the Fire Athlete Edits: Veronica Paulsen

Undisputed queen of the backflip and reigning Queen of Corbet’s, we’re stoked to welcome Veronica Paulsen to the TGR roster this year to show us her version of what it means to shred Jackson Hole’s bottomless pow. Rising from competition mogul skiing roots in the Bay Area, Veronica decided to upend her life trajectory to focus on what was her dream: becoming a professional big mountain skier in the mecca of it all: Jackson Hole. This year, after a breakthrough performance becoming the first woman to land a backflip into Corbet’s Couloir, she teamed up with her friends and the TGR crew in Jackson Hole to put together an all-time edit celebrating ski bum culture and what it’s all about here. We caught up with the K2 Skis and JHMR athlete midway through the season in between epic storm cycles to hear more from the reigning Queen herself. Stoke the Fire tickets are on sale now, find a tour stop near you!
Photographypetapixel.com

Infrared Photos of France, From Iconic Places to Hidden Gems

For the last years, I have spent every summer traveling across France to discover the diversity of its landscapes and its natural heritage. Usually, summer is synonymous with crowds of vacationers and tourists. For this project, summer is also synonymous with lush nature, in which infrared photography works the best to reveal alternative colors.
AstronomyNorth Platte Telegraph

Windham: The science of stunning sunsets

We have seen some gorgeous sunrises and sunsets recently. Unfortunately, they are due in part to the many wildfires currently burning in the west and northwest up into Canada. You have probably heard that it is the smoke creating the colors, but how does it happen? What is the science and physics behind this phenomenon?
Hawaii StateDiscover Mag

Things May Be Brewing at Hawaii's Kīlauea

The cooled surface of the lava lake that formed in early 2021 at the summit of Kīlauea in Hawaii. Credit: USGS/HVO. For much of the first half of 2021, a lava lake sat perched within Kīlauea's summit Halema'uma'u crater. Since May, the Hawaiian volcano has mostly fallen quiet but it seems like that could be changing. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has upped it's alert status for the Big Island's most active volcano to orange after a swarm of earthquakes rattled the summit area over the past few days.
Gardeninginterlochenpublicradio.org

Outdoors: Sunflowers

With all of the buzz about Vincent Van Gogh this summer, we simply can’t escape images of sunflowers. Yes, he painted a lot of them and apparently, to this post-impressionist painter, sunflowers were a symbol of happiness and joy and he considered them sort of an artistic signature. Van Gogh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy