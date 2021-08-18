The Secret Ingredient Guy Fieri Likes To Add To Italian Sauces
Restaurateur Guy Fieri is definitely a fan of Italian food, and he shared this passion with the world while visiting Italy for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Chances are he didn't stick to ordinary pizza and pasta dishes, as the foodie certainly had plenty of options available to expand his taste buds. Although they get a lot of hate, anchovies are a significant component of Italian cuisine, according to Fine Dining Lovers. Whether Fieri discovered his love for the tiny fish on his Italian journey or elsewhere, he is certainly a proponent of incorporating them into dishes.www.mashed.com
