Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Secret Ingredient Guy Fieri Likes To Add To Italian Sauces

By Lucia Capretti
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Restaurateur Guy Fieri is definitely a fan of Italian food, and he shared this passion with the world while visiting Italy for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Chances are he didn't stick to ordinary pizza and pasta dishes, as the foodie certainly had plenty of options available to expand his taste buds. Although they get a lot of hate, anchovies are a significant component of Italian cuisine, according to Fine Dining Lovers. Whether Fieri discovered his love for the tiny fish on his Italian journey or elsewhere, he is certainly a proponent of incorporating them into dishes.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cooking#Italian Cuisine#Sauces#Food Drink#The Food Network#Fine Dining Lovers#The Parmigiano Reggiano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Struggling Sandwich Chain Could Be Making a Comeback

It's no secret that Potbelly has been struggling. The sandwich chain started the year with mass closures of some 28 locations, down from what was originally predicted to be 100 shuttered restaurants. Additionally, the chain's sales were severely affected by the pandemic, thanks to traffic losses at restaurants situated in urban business centers and at airports—some of Potbelly's signature locations.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Valerie Bertinelli Really Felt About Cooking For Betty White

Turns out, Betty White is one picky eater. But it's not like we haven't had hints. The iconic actress of stage and screen — who will celebrate her 100th birthday in January — is on record crediting her longevity to a diet of hot dogs and vodka (via Taste of Home). So, it's no wonder her friend and co-star on the now-defunct TV Land series, "Hot In Cleveland," Valerie Bertinelli was a wee bit nervous about cooking for White during the debut episode of her Food Network show "Valerie's Home Cooking" in 2015 (per IMDB).
El Paso, TXPosted by
Mashed

Aarón Sánchez Says You Should Never Use This Meat For Tacos

Fans of Aarón Sánchez, chef and current judge on Fox culinary competition "MasterChef," are likely more than well-aware of the television personality's Mexican-American roots. Born in El Paso, Texas, Sánchez is the son of Mexican chef Zarela Martinez (via El Paso Times) and hosted the Cooking Channel's Emmy-nominated series, "Taco Trip." He's also the author of two Mexican cookbooks, "La Comida del Barrio" and "Simple Food, Big Flavor: Unforgettable Mexican-Inspired Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours" (via Food Network). So, when it comes to Mexican food, one could argue that he is one of the United States' foremost authorities.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Who Is Richer: Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri?

Many people become chefs because they have a passion for food and cooking. It's a good thing they are passionate about food, as it's usually very difficult to get paid fairly as a chef (via Vice). However, in some rare cases, chefs can end up becoming celebrities and making a ton of money along the way. Such is the case with Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Jello Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These bright and colorful Jello Cookies are quick and easy to make using only 4 simple ingredients plus jello mix. This recipe is perfect for baking with kids because it is practically foolproof and is a fun way to bake deliciously soft and sweet sugar cookies that can be customized according to their favorite color-flavor combinations.
RecipesSFGate

Two easy tricks to making the best potato salad of your life

There's always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn't contain soy, gluten, or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the U.K. in three flavors: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Wendy's Is Discontinuing This Fan-Favorite Item

Tough luck for Wendy's. After debuting its new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce last week, a bold addition to the growing roster of signature sauces, the brand is now being raked over the coals for discontinuing another fan-favorite condiment. One step forward, two steps back. Reports recently started to emerge about...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made This Dessert To Give Guests At Her Wedding

Have you heard of Giada De Laurentiis? If you're a frequent reader of the site, you most likely have: We've covered everything from how the Food Network star got her big break to her cooking show parody to her Los Angeles home. The television host and cookbook author rose to fame in 2003, when her first series, "Everyday Italian," premiered on Food Network. She's gone on to host many more cooking shows, from "Giada at Home" to "Giada in Italy."
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

Spaghetti and meatballs is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods. When I was growing up, I would practically beg my mom to make it. But it was never about the pasta for me: The saucy, garlicky meatballs were all I really wanted. This recipe — which lets the meatballs...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Agree This Is The Worst Arby's Sandwich

In many fast food restaurants, there are a few staple items that consumers order again and again. However, it's just as interesting to figure out which particular menu options are being straight-up avoided by diners. Mashed surveyed 640 individuals in the U.S. to get the scoop on what some people deemed the least desirable sandwich at the fast food chain, Arby's. There was one clear winner (or loser, depending on how you look at things) — the Pecan Chicken Salad sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy