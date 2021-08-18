Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bython Media Inc. Ranks No. 3521 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 97 Percent

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Bython Media Inc. is No. 3521 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bython Media Inc#The 2021 Inc 5000#Inc#American#Intuit#Zappos#Bython Media#Byonic#About Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Spur Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Year in a Row

BELLEVUE, Wash. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Inc. Magazine recently revealed that go-to-market consulting company The Spur Group has again made the magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Save Mart Companies Partners with Swiftly For Digital Platform to Unlock New Revenue and Increase Customer Loyalty

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. SWIFTLY®, the leading digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build loyalty, today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, that operates 203 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. The partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities and increased digital experiences for its customers across all stores.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Toronto-Based IT Managed Services Provider Coreio Names Rob Muroff as CEO

RBC Veteran Promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Guide Company’s Global Strategic Growth. Coreio Inc. (http://www.coreio.com) today announced that Chief Operating Officer Rob Muroff has been named CEO, effective immediately. For 40 years, Coreio has worked with numerous clients across a broad range of industries including financial services by bringing people, process, and technology together to build novel solutions for critical business problems. Rob joined the company in 2016 after nearly 15 years at RBC, where he held a number of senior-level technical and leadership positions. He holds a BA from Western University and an MA from Wayne State University. Stephen Baird continues as Coreio’s CTO, extending an impressive 20-year relationship working together with Rob. Stephen has a broad range of infrastructure expertise and continues to lead Coreio’s overall strategy and focus on solutions that enable clients to focus on their business priorities.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Smith Expands Asian Distribution Center's Inspection and IT Asset Disposition Capabilities

Smith increases its Hong Kong hub’s footprint by more than 70 percent. Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the expansion of its Asian distribution center in Hong Kong. This significant investment will offer 15,000 square feet of additional space, which will be used to double the capacity of the hub’s existing inspection and testing facilities, install data-wiping and erasure-verification equipment, and bolster the company’s vendor-managed inventory program in the region.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston company tapped by Apple for new accelerator program

Anuar Garcia thought the request from the City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity seemed cryptic. An administration official said a large company was interested in learning more about GreenTek Solutions, the company he founded in 2013 to refurbish computers and prevent them from clogging landfills. The official wouldn’t reveal the large company’s identity, but for about a month an a half kept asking Garcia for information.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

LOLIWARE Inc. announces appointment of Victoria Piunova, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. LOLIWARE Inc., an award-winning materials tech company focused on replacing single-use plastics with bio-renewable seaweed-derived alternatives, welcomes Dr. Victoria Piunova as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Piunova will be leading the company’s scientific and product development through to commercialization and establishing the world’s first seaweed materials database, in addition to building a robust intellectual property portfolio alongside the company’s existing foundational patented technologies, which have resulted in the commercialization of seaweed-based drinking straws as replacements for petroleum-based analogs.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

The Hemp Doctor Announces Launch of New Wholesale Site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, proudly announces the launch of their new wholesale website. CBD, Delta 8 THC, and hemp product retailers now have access to The Hemp Doctor’s vast inventory of these superior quality products with this new addition.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
WorldHouston Chronicle

Tiny Singapore Surpasses Giant China in Race to Acquire Overseas Real Estate in Some Markets: Juwai IQI

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Although tiny Singapore’s GDP is about 2.3% of the size of China’s US$14.7 trillion economy, investors from the much smaller nation invested about one-third more into Australian residential and commercial real estate in both the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 financial years. We use the latest data from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) to illuminate the change and its implications.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Helix Power Initiates Crowdfunding Campaign to Accelerate Manufacture of its Flywheel Energy Storage System

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. to launch an equity campaign in which everyone can participate and support the product development of its patented flywheel energy storage system. Funds raised from this round will be used to demonstrate Helix Power’s grid-scale energy storage system that could provide the missing link to a zero-emissions power grid and transportation infrastructure.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

odix announces its hardened Ubuntu OS as contribution to the IT community

After months of intricate development, user testing and detailed configuration odix is excited to provide our complimentary Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Operating-System. odix, the Israel based cybersecurity leader in File-Based malware prevention solutions, has officially launched its hardened Ubuntu Operating-System based on the leading cybersecurity strengthening methodology on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

ISPE Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors Election Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the results of its 2021–2022 International Board of Directors election, revealing a slate of strategic leaders who represent a variety of pharmaceutical industry sectors. The election is run by an independent third party who provides ISPE with the final audited results.
RetailHouston Chronicle

PriorityTire.com Launches New Website Offering Direct to Consumer Discount Tires

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The US launch of http://www.PriorityTire.com introduces a convenient purchasing option for vehicle owners and lessees looking for affordable new tires. With a large selection of tires and helpful website tools, customers can find the tires they need for their vehicles. PriorityTireOutlet.com provides discounted prices, free shipping, and fast delivery to customers looking to save time and money when buying tires.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

LiquidPixels Announces Object Detect and Edge Detect Features

Cutting Edge Advanced Imaging Functionality Automates Auto-Cropping and Auto-Masking to Any Shape. LiquidPixels, Inc., the premier provider of enterprise-class dynamic imaging solutions, today announced the addition of LiquiFire® Object Detect™ and LiquiFire Edge Detect™ features for advanced imaging, available to all users of LiquiFire OS Blaze™. Machine Learning continues to...
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Introspect Technology Further Enables Image Sensor Development with Industry-First SLVS-EC Version 2.0 Protocol Analyzer

MONTREAL, Quebec (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of test and measurement tools for high-speed digital applications, announced today the introduction of the SV4E-SLVSEC 16-Lane, 6.5 Gbps SLVS-EC Protocol Analyzer. This ultra-compact instrument enables the development, debugging, and testing of image sensor and camera systems based on the Scalable Low Voltage Signaling Embedded Clock (SLVS-EC) Version 2.0 protocol. This protocol is also referred to as the JIIA EVI-001-2019, and it was published recently by the Japan Industrial Imaging Association (JIIA). Promising the enablement of extremely high frame rate and high resolution sensing and vision solutions, this interface protocol supports high bandwidth payload transfer using a fully differential, embedded clock signaling scheme. It is uniquely positioned to support future CMOS image sensor implementations targeting automotive and robotics applications. The SV4E-SLVSEC’s unique analog front-end technology provides high-confidence design validation at speeds far exceeding the latest SLVS-EC standards.
ComputersHouston Chronicle

RChilli is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN RAMON, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. RChilli is proud to announce that RChilli Resume Parser is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be easily integrated with Oracle HCM Cloud. With RChilli + Oracle HCM Cloud Profile Import Plugin, RChilli can now help Oracle customers increase candidate apply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy