SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The sound of gunfire and chaotic images are part of a firsthand perspective of the devastation a Sacramento woman’s fiancé has seen the last three days at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. “I don’t know if he is alive right now, I don’t know if he is dead,” she explained. Her fiancé has a visa but is still stuck in the country along with the rest of her family. Countless family members who do not have a way out of the country are hiding in their homes. She didn’t want to be named out of fear of their safety. “He has no...