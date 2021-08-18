49ers claim former Ravens DB Davontae Harris off waivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jaquiski Tartt activated off the physically unable to perform list. The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have activated safety Jaquiski Tartt off the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Tartt was placed on the PUP list on August 6 as he dealt with a toe injury. Tartt can start practicing with the 49ers, who will hold their first practice of the week this afternoon. The team is preparing for its third and final preseason game, a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco made Tartt (6-1, 215) a second-round selection out of Samford in 2015. He registered 30 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception through seven games with the 49ers last.