49ers claim former Ravens DB Davontae Harris off waivers

By Niners Wire
49erswebzone.com
 8 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

www.49erswebzone.com

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the Chargers said about the 49ers: Keenan Allen on Jason Verrett, Derwin James embraces George Kittle matchup, more

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers and Chargers went through the first of two scheduled joint practices earlier today, and as is usually the case, both teams were happy to be practicing against someone different after facing their teammates for the past few weeks.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Former Alabama DB ready to step up in fourth season with Ravens

Fourth-year cornerback Anthony Averett has become a key reserve for the Baltimore Ravens. Behind Pro-Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphery and Marcus Peters, Averett is “like having a cozy electric security blanket.”. BaltimoreRavens.com staff writer Ryan Mink spoke with Averett on his comfort level heading into Year 4. “I’m definitely confident just...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

49ers Waive DB Tim Harris From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived DB Tim Harris from the injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday. Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed. However, Harris...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers waive QB Rosen after camp struggles, claim CB Harris

Josh Rosen's time with the 49ers has come to an end. The 49ers on Tuesday announced they have waived the 24-year-old quarterback. He did not get any snaps the past two 49ers practices. Cornerback Davontae Harris was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The 49ers signed Rosen to a...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jaquiski Tartt activated off PUP; 49ers hopeful he can play soon

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jaquiski Tartt activated off the physically unable to perform list. The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have activated safety Jaquiski Tartt off the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Tartt was placed on the PUP list on August 6 as he dealt with a toe injury. Tartt can start practicing with the 49ers, who will hold their first practice of the week this afternoon. The team is preparing for its third and final preseason game, a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco made Tartt (6-1, 215) a second-round selection out of Samford in 2015. He registered 30 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception through seven games with the 49ers last.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance or Kyler Murray? Why Trent Sherfield picks the 49ers QB

782 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. First off, what answer would you expect from a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver being asked about his preferred quarterback? Of course, he's going to pick his current teammate over a former one. On Wednesday, that was the case when Trent Sherfield joined KNBR and was asked to choose between the throws from his Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, and his new Niners quarterback, rookie Trey Lance.
NFLNFL

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen signing with Atlanta Falcons

Six days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is heading to Atlanta. Rosen is signing with the Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The team has since announced the signing of Rosen. The news comes a day after it was announced...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Falcons QBs: Josh Rosen signed, AJ McCarron to IR

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed quarterback Josh Rosen and placed AJ McCarron on injured reserve Tuesday. McCarron, 30, was in line to become veteran starter Matt Ryan’s backup before tearing his right ACL in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons also reportedly worked out Blake Bortles before...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers strong safety battle gets shaken up with Jaquiski Tartt’s return

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers activated Jaquiski Tartt off the PUP list after he recovered from a toe injury. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers activate safety Jaquiski Tartt off PUP. By...
chatsports.com

Seahawks sign former college basketball player to roster

Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Ukrainian Men's Basketball SuperLeague. The Seattle Seahawks have signed seemingly their 47th tight end of the offseason, and this one is a former basketball player. On Friday, the team announced both the previously reported waiving of WR Darvin Kidsy...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...

