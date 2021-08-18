Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford, WA

“It tugs on your heartstrings”: Corkscrew Fire destroys resident's home on Happy Hill

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORD, Wash. – The Corkscrew Fire has exploded to more than 15,000 acres burned. Multiple homes and outbuildings have been destroyed, as level three evacuations remain in place. WSDOT crews are advising drivers to avoid SR 231 from Ford to Hidden Road. The stretch of road likely won’t reopen until at least Thursday.Fire danger remains extremely high as more resources are being brought in to help with the flames. Those who have lost structures say it’s gut-wrenching to see not just property, but also history, destroyed.

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Ford, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corkscrew#Tugs#Accident#Wsdot#Ford To Hidden Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy