A’s Right-Hander Chris Bassitt Struck By Comebacker, Taken To Hospital

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS / AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker. With two on and no outs in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin lined right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

