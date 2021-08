CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer wounded in the August shooting that killed officer Ella French shared a message of celebration on Wednesday. Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. is out of the hospital, in rehab, and marking an important date weeks after losing his eye and movement on his left side following a deadly shooting. This week, a sign of hope emerged, as Chicago police Supt. David Brown said on Monday the officer’s move to rehab was a “major step” in the recovery process.