Discover Your New Lake Tapps Home!! A privately shared road and private gates invite you to Experience the Tranquility and Relaxation for both your mind & body. A well-designed and finished home Occupy the meticulously manicured plot of 1.070 acres. The Layout is with ample space for the 1200 sq ft 3-Bay Shop, garden activities, dining on your private deck or resting after a long day. The Interior Is stunning with Open Concept living throughout the Main level. An expansive kitchen with a range of high-end JENN-AIR appliances, Double Ovens and the 14 foot island are all complimentary to entertaining & comfortable living. Secured access to Jenks Park and private off-leash parks for your Furs are only a few of the broad amenities. Come Home!