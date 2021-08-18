Cancel
DeWine to parents: Send kids to school with a mask

By Jim Otte
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Gov. Mike DeWine cannot order a statewide mask mandate for school students like he did at the height of the COVID crisis last year, so instead he’s calling on parents to mask-up their kids on their own.

Speaking at a late afternoon briefing from the Statehouse Tuesday, DeWine said parents should take action to protect their kids and ensure that others can have an uninterrupted school year.

“The best way to make sure a child stays in school and not have his or her classes interrupted is for that child to be vaccinated. If that child cannot be vaccinated, the best way to ensure the school year for that child is for that child to wear a mask while in class,” DeWine said.

It comes just as the Delta variant of the coronavirus is becoming stronger in Ohio.

The latest data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the number of cases in the last 24-hour period went up from 1,814 on Monday to 3,235 on Tuesday, well above the 21-day average of 1,945.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of ODH said the virus remains a threat to anyone who is not vaccinated.

Restrictions passed by the Ohio General Assembly do not allow DeWine and ODH to issue long-running health orders that do not have the support of lawmakers.

Instead, the ODH has taken on a position of giving advice, rather than ordering mandates.

“Our role is to put in front of local communities the best guidance and recommendations that we can offer that will provide for both the safety of the community, in this case the safety of our students and staff at our schools,” Vanderhoff said.

Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum has become one of the most outspoken state lawmakers in Ohio who oppose state mandates.

She wants to end any chance of DeWine or ODH issuing additional restrictions.

“Our constituents do not want forced vaccinations. We do not forced masks. We don’t want forced shutdowns. We want our freedom,” Powell said.

Powell is supporting two proposals pending before the Ohio House.

One would prohibit employers from requiring workers to get the coronavirus vaccine and the other would prohibit school districts from requiring that students wear a mask in the classroom.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

