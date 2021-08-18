Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Police: Woman shot in Magnolia home; suspect found dead inside

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYbmQ_0bUjUrES00

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting on Tuesday evening that left a woman injured.

The shooting happened in the Magnolia neighborhood at a home in the 1900 block of 32nd Avenue West.

Officers responded at about 5:15 p.m. to a report of a family disturbance.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots inside the home.

Police said a 44-year-old woman came out of the home with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs and told police her son shot her. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Two people inside the home safely got out and were not hurt.

Investigators said the suspect barricaded himself inside and didn’t respond to police requests to surrender.

A SWAT team went inside the home after a warrant was approved to enter and arrest the suspect.

Police said when they got inside, they found the 20-year-old suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Dead Inside#Magnolia#Harborview Medical Center#Swat#Hmc#Seattle Police Dept#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Detectives say a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday. At 1:06 a.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about several gunshots being fired near Second Avenue and Vine Street. Police arrived to find a man in the 2600 block of Second Avenue with a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday at a gas station in South Seattle, police said. At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South. According to police, witnesses reported hearing a woman scream and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Louisiana toddler dies in apparent accidental shooting

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. — A Louisiana toddler has died in what appears to be an accidental shooting, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTAL, the incident occurred Tuesday night in a mobile home in Bienville Parish. Three-year-old Timothy Murphy, his mother and her boyfriend were in bed when a gun discharged, striking the toddler, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sports cars, drugs, death: Thai police colonel investigated

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thai authorities arrested a fifth police officer in connection with the death of a drug dealer who was allegedly killed while being shaken down in custody for cash, but were still searching Thursday for two others, including the suspected ringleader, a police colonel accused of funding a lavish lifestyle through corruption.
Alabama StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alabama toddler dies after being found in hot car

HOLLY POND, Ala. — A 3-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday after he was discovered unresponsive in a hot car, authorities said. Johnathan Milam, known as “LJ,” was identified by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, AL.com reported. It was the first instance of a hot car death of a child in...

Comments / 6

Community Policy