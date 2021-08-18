Cancel
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Game 2 Of Doubleheader 2-0 Against Yankees

By Lauren Campbell
Tuesday was just not a good day for the Red Sox. After losing Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Yankees, Boston dropped Game 2 at Yankee Stadium, 2-0. New York now is tied with the Red Sox for second place in the American League East in terms of record.

MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: Former players on the move elsewhere

Former Red Sox players shuffling around the MLB landscape. I am now catching up with some former Red Sox players who have been on the move recently. The first is the latest casualty, and it is pitching. Right-hander Matt Andriese has signed a major league deal with the Seattle Mariners. Andriese was recently released by the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Option Cordero and Wong Release Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves on Monday, August 16th. The optioned Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple A Worcester and added infielder Travis Shaw to the active major league roster. The also released infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez. They are slated to call up pitcher Tanner...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4: A rollercoaster of an afternoon at Fenway

Watching the Red Sox these days is an exercise in expecting the worst and hoping for the best, with the ultimate outcome almost exclusively being of the former category. And it seemed like it would be that way in this one as well. Boston was leading most of the day over Texas thanks to a dominant performance from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple of homers from the offense. But then Matt Barnes couldn’t miss bats in the ninth and allowed the Rangers to tie it up. This time, however, the Red Sox did not find a way to lose. A huge two-out double from Rafael Devers kept the game alive in the tenth, and after 2 2⁄3 massive innings from Garrett Whitlock they got a walk off grand slam from Travis Shaw to end it.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Kyle Schwarber completes wild double play in Red Sox-Rangers

WATCH: Schwarber completes wild Red Sox double play vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing like a 1-2-5-7 double play to welcome Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox outfield. Schwarber made his fielding debut for the Red Sox on Monday, starting in left field against the Texas...
MLBBoston Globe

With Kyle Schwarber and Chris Sale, Red Sox arrive at time for transformation

It is a time of transformation for the reeling Red Sox. On Friday, the team continued a mid-August roster overhaul by activating trade deadline pickup Kyle Schwarber from the injured list and designating Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. While the team had planned on sending Schwarber out for a rehab assignment, in a 3-11 stretch, it decided against waiting an additional day to try to jumpstart an offense that went dormant in early July.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Bevy Of Moves Before Day-Night Doubleheader Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were busy Tuesday morning. With the recent acquisition of Travis Shaw and the return of reliever Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 related injured list, Boston optioned both Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the roster. Boston also designated pitcher Matt...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Red Sox 0: Luis Gil sets scoreless record to finish doubleheader sweep

Having won a nail-biter of a game in the the doubleheader matinee, the Yankees entered tonight’s contest hoping rookie Luis Gil could conjure up some of the magic of his first two scoreless starts. That’s just what he did, and with the help of some brilliant relief pitching, combined to shutout the Red Sox and sweep the doubleheader.

