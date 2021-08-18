More than 1,700 COVID cases reported in Houston-area schools that are back in session

As many of our Houston-area school districts are back in session, ABC13 is taking a look at the number of COVID-19 cases in those schools.

Here is a look at the current active COVID cases as reported by the school districts according to their websites as of Tuesday morning. These numbers reflect active cases among students and staff.

Eyewitness News also received numbers fromlater on Tuesday.

The district currently has 25 students and 10 staff members who tested positive for COVID. According to, the district currently has 62 active cases.

We also looked at cases versus enrollment to see what percentage of students are currently COVID positive in these districts:

Aldine ISD - 67,000 (.03%)

Alief ISD - 42,000 (.1%)

Humble ISD - 45,000 (.4%)

New Caney ISD - 16,000 (.5%)

Sheldon ISD - 10,200 (.07%)

Spring ISD - 35,000 (.09%)

Spring Branch ISD- 35,000 (.2%)

Stafford ISD - 3,600 (.9%)

Conroe ISD- 65,000 (.5%)

Fort Bend ISD - 77,000(.5%)

The percentage of COVID positivity in each district is not large, however, these schools have just been in session around a week or less.

There are already more than 1,700 total cases in our area schools and the largest district, Houston ISD, has not even started school yet.

Health experts have expressed their concern about how contagious the delta variant is as students return to the classroom, which is leaving many parents frustrated with what they say is a lack of safe schooling options.

"I understand that it's about freedom and choices, so let people make their own choices, right? But at least keep the safety first," explained Neeraj Kumar, a Fort Bend ISD parent. "Give people the choice they want to make. Don't put the health of the kids who are the future of this nation at risk."

Kumar is one of several Fort Bend ISD parents who said they are worried about sending their children back to the classroom for in-person learning. So far, in Fort Bend ISD, virtual learning is not an option for all students.

"Being able to wear a mask, and making sure my kid is going virtual and she's getting the education that she needs, is my choice, and I think that needs to be respected," said Bhavani Natesan, another Fort Bend ISD parent. "I don't see that happening."

Fort Bend ISD says it's received more than 5,000 applications for their Virtual Learning Program and just 1,041 students met the criteria to be able to qualify.

Here is Fort Bend ISD's full response when we asked them about a back-up plan as COVID cases rise in schools:

When a situation warrants, the district will close all or part of a building for disinfection, notifying the occupants of that building in advance.

We will continue to work with the county health department and medical professionals to stay abreast of the current conditions to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

In addition, we are opening a limited enrollment Virtual Learning Program (VLP) option on August 30, 2021.

Due to current concerns associated with COVID-19 and specifically the impact to younger children -those 11 years old and younger- with medical risks who are not eligible for vaccination, particularly those with certain medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the District committed to opening approximately 1,000 seats in a virtual school environment to address student need for those at higher risk of severe illness.

Over the last week, staff screened more than 5,000 applications for the VLP and 1,041 students were qualified as meeting the criteria.

The District is committed to providing the VLP even in the absence of provisions from the state legislature or Texas Education Agency (TEA) to fund virtual school. We are hopeful that the legislature will act soon to fund virtual school options while the state continues to deal with the pandemic."

Sirisha Bedhabudi was one of the many parents who applied. She was hoping to place her 5-year-old daughter in the district's virtual learning program, but recently found out she was not accepted.

Bedhabudi doesn't feel in-person school is a safe option, especially for children who are too young to get vaccinated.

"This is a day-to-day thing. I cannot keep counting 14 days every day of the entire year. It is really stressful," explained Bedhabudi.

Houston ISD is set to start school on Aug. 23.

When we asked about a back-up plan if the number of COVID cases gets out of hand, the district referred us to part of their back-to-school plan, which states:

HISD's plan also says students who are unable to attend school because of a temporary medical condition are eligible for a maximum of 20 days of temporary virtual learning during this school year.

We also reached out to Conroe ISD.

A spokesperson said the district had the highest number of COVID cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic on Monday, Aug. 16. They did not issue any information about a specific back-up plan.

Conroe ISD's also issued a statement to ABC13 on its plan.