Black Bear Caught On Camera Stealing Fish From South Jersey Backyard

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Washington Township Police Department is warning residents after a recent bear sighting in the Pembrook Road area.

The department wrote a Facebook post warning residents near the Greenwood Park and Ashton Leas developments.

“A resident of Pembrook Rd recently set up surveillance cameras to catch whoever has been stealing his Koi fish from his Koi pond,” the department wrote.

The suspect, a medium-sized black bear, was spotted Tuesday. The animal sits around 300 pounds.

The department said no one should get close to the bear and to keep children and pets out of wooded areas. Anyone who sees the bear should call police dispatch at 856-256-1212.