Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CASSADORE SPRINGS AND BLUE RIVER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR GILA COUNTY At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Cassadore Creek, Oak Creek and Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
