Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CASSADORE SPRINGS AND BLUE RIVER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR GILA COUNTY At 640 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Cassadore Creek, Oak Creek and Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Cassadore Springs and Blue River Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Gila#Extreme Weather#18 40 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Atmore to 9 miles northeast of Robertsdale. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton and Silverhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fellsmere and Pointe West. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Northwestern Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery, Eastern Chester, Philadelphia, Lower Bucks and Delaware. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Muskingum County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskingum; Noble THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND WESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Caldwell, Dudley, Belle Valley, Sarahsville, Dexter City and Wolf Run State Park.
Beaver County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Beaver FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEAVER COUNTY At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklin Park, Economy, Ambridge, Baden, Harmony Township and Conway. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coshocton County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Muskingum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COSHOCTON AND NORTHWESTERN MUSKINGUM COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frazeysburg, or 16 miles west of Coshocton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Coshocton, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Warsaw, Conesville, Nellie, New Guilford, and Cooperdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Butler County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTLER COUNTY At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chicora, Bruin, Eau Claire, Petrolia, Karns City, Fairview, West Sunbury, Hooker and Boyers. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shadehill, or 9 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lemmon and Shadehill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox and northern Cedar Counties through 530 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartington, or 12 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wynot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Corson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Corson County in north central South Dakota * Until 445 AM MDT. * At 344 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Horse, or 24 miles west of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bullhead around 400 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mclaughlin, Little Eagle, Mahto and Wakpala. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Knox and western Cedar Counties through 500 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bloomfield, or 18 miles southwest of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bloomfield around 440 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox and northern Cedar Counties through 530 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartington, or 12 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wynot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Knox and western Cedar Counties through 500 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bloomfield, or 18 miles southwest of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bloomfield around 440 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy