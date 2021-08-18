Cancel
Floyd County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Martin County in northeastern Kentucky East Central Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling from showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen during the past 24 hours across the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Elkhorn City, Forest Hills, Warfield, Raccoon, Kimper, Meta, Zebulon, Chloe, Fishtrap Lake, Phyllis, Garden Village, Sidney, Shelbiana, Canada, Varney, Piso, Marrowbone and Mcandrews. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

