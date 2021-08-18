Cancel
Allegany County, NY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Lewis, Livingston, Northern Cayuga by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Lewis; Livingston; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Lewis, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Livingston, Ontario and Wayne. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday morning. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts of over 3 inches is possible as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred impact the Southern Tier to the Finger Lakes and into portions of the North Country through tonight. * Runoff from heavy rain may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding. The heavy rain may also result in flooding of poor drainage areas and low-lying areas.

alerts.weather.gov

