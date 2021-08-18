Cancel
Department of Solid Waste says nearly half of city's recycling bins contaminated

The Department of Solid Waste announced nearly half of the city's recycling bins are contaminated.

What does that mean? Residents are using recycling bins as trash cans.

The department says the city spent half a million dollars last year processing the contaminated waste and are proposing a recycle clean program aimed at reducing contamination to 20 percent by 2026.

This proposal was based off programs from other Texas cities proven to reduce this issue. They're hoping to launch this initiative by October.

