Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES INCLUDING THE EAST SIDE OF SEDONA The heavy rain has ended over the Sedona area. Runoff will continue into this evening, but additional flash flooding is not expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MST for portions of north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#18 40 00#Yavapai Flash Flood#Coconino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 809 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Navajo Reservation. The area 5 to 12 miles southwest of Gray Mountain is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash and Campbell Francis Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fellsmere and Pointe West. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaver County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Beaver FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEAVER COUNTY At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklin Park, Economy, Ambridge, Baden, Harmony Township and Conway. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Greene County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL GREENE, EAST CENTRAL HAMBLEN AND SOUTH CENTRAL HAWKINS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Guam * Until 845 PM ChST. * At 548 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms capable of producing urban and small stream flooding. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. * Additional rainfall of up to one and a half inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will produce minor flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Northwestern Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery, Eastern Chester, Philadelphia, Lower Bucks and Delaware. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shadehill, or 9 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lemmon and Shadehill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Corson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Corson County in north central South Dakota * Until 445 AM MDT. * At 344 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Horse, or 24 miles west of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bullhead around 400 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mclaughlin, Little Eagle, Mahto and Wakpala. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bon Homme County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:35:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BON HOMME AND SOUTHWESTERN YANKTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON COUNTY At 420 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mahto, or 7 miles southeast of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Wakpala, Indian Memorial Rec Area, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Grand River Casino, Kenel, Spring Lake and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bon Homme County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:35:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bon Homme; Yankton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BON HOMME AND SOUTHWESTERN YANKTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox and northern Cedar Counties through 530 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartington, or 12 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wynot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox and northern Cedar Counties through 530 AM CDT At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartington, or 12 miles south of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wynot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Cuming, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Burt County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Western Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska Eastern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 557 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Emerson to 6 miles southwest of Pender to 6 miles north of Dodge, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near West Point around 605 AM CDT. Bancroft around 610 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Dodge, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Dodge; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Monona County in west central Iowa Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Eastern Burt County in east central Nebraska Washington County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 651 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onawa to near Tekamah to 6 miles east of Nickerson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Onawa around 655 AM CDT. Blair and Mondamin around 705 AM CDT. Pisgah and Moorhead around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Missouri Valley, Logan, Fort Calhoun, Ute and Modale. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 71 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy