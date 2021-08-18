Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan may have been spurred by US aid

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pACsf_0bUjROpG00

It's now estimated about half of American aid shipments that were supposed to be used by Afghan government military forces and regular citizens were stolen and siphoned off by Taliban fighters preparing for an eventual US pullout. Experts now question the United States' responsibility going forward.

In late 2001, the ABC7 I-Team flew with the U.S. Air Force from Germany to the Afghan zone on missions aimed to helping citizens there, whose country we were also blowing up.

It would be the beginning of an unusual 20-year tactic for America's military: drop bombs, then drop food and medical supplies.

That first-of-a-kind tactic went on for two decades, with much of the well-intended aid to those who lived in Afghanistan and their Army the US was training, ending up in enemy hands.

SEE ALSO | Chaos, security questions remain after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

A Northwestern international relations scholar says the aid that we've been sending there for two decades may actually have helped the current Taliban takeover.

"Congress has said that most of the aid the US has sent in the past several years, didn't end up with the people who need it already, but they figured that about 50% of American aid to Afghanistan in the past several years, has been siphoned off to warlords or to corruption or to fraud," said Ian Hurd, Political Science Professor at Northwestern University. "And so with the change in government in Afghanistan I think the odds of using American money to influence events and improve people's lives are pretty slim."

Now, with Taliban fighters occupying the presidential palace in Kabul and operating checkpoints on the only road to the airport, thousands of Afghan citizens are, literally, running for their lives.

The U.S. has spent almost $4 billion in humanitarian aid there since late 2001. The question is: what will happen if American aid continues?

"The real strategy will be to look for ways, without sending money, to influence the conditions of life there," Hurd said. "That begins by not making things worse for people. But the U.S. took a big step towards that this week by ending its military operations and stopping bombing and various kinds of military activity."

Hurd said if the U.S. decides to pull the plug on financial aid that is likely to end up in Taliban hands and not with the people, Washington should look to the United Nations, which is already the global agency responsible for how governments treat their citizens.

Comments / 3

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#American#Abc7#The U S Air Force#Army#Northwestern University#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
International Relations
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Group of 23 California school students stranded in Afghanistan

Six California families, including 23 young students, are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to fly out of the Kabul airport as the US nears its 31 August final deadline for leaving the country.The group of students and their parents are from the city of El Cajon, near San Diego, and had been in the country on vacation, visiting family on special visas.“They’re still in Afghanistan trying to find their way to the airport or on an airplane,” Michael Serban, director of Family & Community Engagement for the Cajon Valley Union School District, which is home to a number of migrant...

Comments / 3

Community Policy