Nassau County, FL

Nassau County Schools cast unanimous vote over mask policy

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Schools will require all students to wear masks unless parents opt-out.

The decision came Tuesday night after the district leaders heard more than two hours of public comments on the issue of masks.

Parents are required to fill out an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted.

This is a breaking news story. For the very latest watch Action News Jax on FOX30 at 10.

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

SJC mom moving out of state after growing frustrations with mask guidelines

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — School employees in St. Johns County (SJC) will now have to wear a mask to class. This became effective on August 25, 2021. Students are still exempt. Jennifer Hyams has five kids, two attend SJC schools. She said she put her house on the market about a month ago, after finding out there would not be a mask mandate for the 2021/2022 school year.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

From the salon chair to vaccination site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patsy’s Cut and Curl is a staple in the Westside community in Jacksonville. The business has been open since 1981. The owner, Patsy Rhodes, has been doing hair for even longer. Her clients are like family, which is why she said she wants to make sure they...

