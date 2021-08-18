Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mark Chesnutt Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID While Recovering From Back Surgery

By Aaron Ryan
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiYlF_0bUjQJWG00

Man, talk about a rough few weeks for Mark Chesnutt.

The 90’s country legend (and one of the more underrated artists from the 90’s if you ask me) underwent back surgery at the end of July, announcing that he would be in the hospital for “a couple days” before moving home to rest up and recover so that he could get back out on tour.

The surgery, which caused him to cancel tour dates through September, seemed to go well, with Mark’s team announcing on social media that he was expected to make a complete recovery.

But now, the singer has announced that while on the mend from his back surgery, he and his wife Tracie have both tested positive for COVID.

Let’s hope for a speedy recovery for both Mark and his wife, and that he’s able to get back out on the road ASAP.

But for now, I’ll still be spinning some of my favorite Mark Chesnutt tunes.

Comments / 2

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

69K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#90#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthSFGate

Bruce Dickinson Reveals He Tested Positive for Covid - Despite Being Vaccinated

Last week, Bruce Dickinson abruptly postponed the last two dates of his U.K. spoken-word tour because a member of his immediate household had tested positive for Covid-19. So the Iron Maiden frontman returned home to quarantine for 10 days, per government guidelines. For the first few days, he mostly felt bored — until he started feeling like he was getting a cold.
WWEPWMania

KENTA Reveals That He Tested Positive For Covid-19 and Had Symptoms

NJPW star and former WWE star KENTA revealed on his Instagram story that he tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago:. “I got COVID last few weeks. First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to [change plans] because of me. Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had a] fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell. But now I’m totally fine. And got [a negative test]. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.”
MusicPunknews.org

Cancer Bats announce acoustic EP, release song

Cancer Bats have announced that they will be releasing another acoustic EP. The EP is called You'll Never Break Us//Separations Sessions Vol. 2 and will be out September 14 via New Damage Records. The band have released an acousitc version of "Hail Destroyer" called "Hail The Acoustic Destroyer" and features Lindsay Schoolcraft on guest vocals. The band will be touring Ontario in 2022 with Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream. Cancer Bats released You'll Never Break Us//Separation Sessions Vol. 1 in 2020 and released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the song below.
Public Healthsoundslikenashville.com

Mark Chesnutt Diagnosed with COVID-19 While Recovering from Surgery

Mark Chesnutt and his wife Tracie have both contracted COVID-19, the singer shared in an announcement on his Twitter account. The diagnosis comes as Chesnutt is recovering from back surgery, which took place in late July. “Just wanted to give everyone a little update. I am currently on the mend...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Chesnutt Faces Health Setback Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Mark Chesnutt is a 90s country icon. During that decade, the Honky Tonk Legend released seven albums as well as a greatest hits package. At this time, Chesnutt has stacked up four platinum albums and twenty top-ten hits. Eight of those hits topped the Billboard country singles chart. However, he didn’t stop recording when the sun set on the 90s. Instead, he continued working with independent labels. He’s still making top-shelf neotraditional country to this day.

Comments / 2

Community Policy