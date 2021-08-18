Cancel
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton schools to require masks to start year

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTHAMPTON — All students, staff and visitors at Easthampton Public Schools will be required to wear face masks for at least the start of the academic year. “My ultimate goal is to keep schools open and to keep everyone safe — to keep children safe, and to keep adults safe,” Superintendent Allison LeClair said at a School Committee meeting last week, “and that was the thinking behind the recommendation that I have for you this evening.”

www.gazettenet.com

