Public Safety

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside supermarket in Sandy Springs, Georgia

By SHADDI ABUSAID
The State
 8 days ago

ATLANTA — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting outside of a Kroger supermarket in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon. Few details were immediately released, but more than a dozen officers descended on the Orchard Park Shopping Center along Dunwoody Club Drive just before 6 p.m. local time. Video filmed by Atlanta's WSB-TV appeared to show crime scene tape surrounding at least four rows of cars in the parking lot.

