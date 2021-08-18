1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside supermarket in Sandy Springs, Georgia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting early Thursday morning outside a business in south Minneapolis’ popular Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near the Lake Street intersection, an area home to many bars and restaurants. Investigators believe the gunfire erupted when two people began shooting at each other outside a business, leading to several people being shot. Responding officers found a “chaotic scene” with three people suffering from gunshot wounds. While they were securing the area, they learned...