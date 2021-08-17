Cancel
WATCH: Former Longhorn Jericho Sims throws down a ridiculous dunk during NBA summer league

By Kevin Borba
 8 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you haven’t heard this before, but Jericho Sims is a freak of nature.

The New York Knicks rookie has been making plays all summer league long, and is showing why he deserves a spot in the NBA. In five games, which he has all started, Sims is averaging 8 points per game on 81% shooting, 8 rebounds, and one block per game.

Sims has always been a very productive player, during his time at Texas he averaged 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in 26 games last season. He was also named to the All-Big 12 Tournament Team after helping the Longhorns win to their first-ever postseason championship.

The scouting report on Sims have always highlighted his athleticism, and that has been on display in Las Vegas. The rest of the world was exposed to his athleticism at the NBA combine, where he recorded a 44.5-inch max vertical jump, which was second all-time.

Let’s just say he showed off that vertical in a live game, which left the basketball world and social media in awe.

It’s truly impressive how high he got up to grab that alley-oop, as you can see his hands go over the square on the backboard. Sims is currently on a two-way deal, but his athleticism on both ends of the court, along with his tenacious effort, will have him as a full-time member of the Knicks NBA roster in no time.

