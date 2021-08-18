Makers of Maryland to hold Dog Days of Summer pop-up shop event in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Makers of Maryland pop-up shop summer session is coming to an end.

The local organization will be holding a Dogs Days of Summer event on The Avenue at White Marsh from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 29th.

The pop-up shop will be closed from August 30 – September 17 while organizers get the shop ready for the winter.

Attendees are welcome to bring pets to browse through puppy products and fun, dog-themed products.

There will be cold water bowls, treats, and even a goodie bag for the best-dressed pup.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook here or head to https://makersofmaryland.com.’

The event will be held at 8165 Honeygo Boulevard (21236).