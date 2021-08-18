Nassau County school board unanimously passes student mask requirement with opt-out option

The Nassau County school board passed a proposal Tuesday that requires students to wear masks at school. Parents will have the option to opt their children out of mask-wearing by filling out a form.

The vote from the school board was unanimous.

The district did not specifically lay out the process of how parents will need to fill out the opt-out form.

The proposal is similar to the rules set up by Duval County Public Schools, which also requires parents to submit an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted from wearing masks.

If they are not opted out, all students must wear masks while indoors during the school day.

The proposal is meant to be temporary, but it is unclear how long the policy will remain in effect.

Many school districts in the state have made mask policies that stop short of a full mandate so as to not go against the executive order banning mandates signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This story will be updated.