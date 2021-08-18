Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County school board unanimously passes student mask requirement with opt-out option

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JbPW_0bUjOtdo00

The Nassau County school board passed a proposal Tuesday that requires students to wear masks at school. Parents will have the option to opt their children out of mask-wearing by filling out a form.

The vote from the school board was unanimous.

The district did not specifically lay out the process of how parents will need to fill out the opt-out form.

The proposal is similar to the rules set up by Duval County Public Schools, which also requires parents to submit an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted from wearing masks.

If they are not opted out, all students must wear masks while indoors during the school day.

The proposal is meant to be temporary, but it is unclear how long the policy will remain in effect.

Many school districts in the state have made mask policies that stop short of a full mandate so as to not go against the executive order banning mandates signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Nassau County, FL
Nassau County, FL
Education
Nassau County, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Opt Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy