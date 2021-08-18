Cancel
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs Police investigating after double shooting at shopping center

Sandy Springs Police are on the scene of a shooting at a metro Atlanta shopping center Tuesday evening.

Sandy Springs Police Sergeant N. Smith said two people were shot at the Orchard Park Shopping Center at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive. There is a Kroger and other shops in the plaza. Multiple 11Alive viewers called and said they saw police activity in the parking lot.

Sandy Springs Police said they are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from Kroger.

"I don't think there's any reason to believe that anyone else is in danger," Sergeant Smith said.

Witnesses are asked to call 911 and ask to speak with a Sandy Springs detective.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.

