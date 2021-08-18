Infrastructure giant AECOM to relocate global headquarters to Dallas

This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal .

Multinational infrastructure consulting firm AECOM — a driving force behind projects including high-speed rail and the proposed hyperloop in Texas — will relocate its global headquarters to Dallas from Los Angeles in the latest Fortune 500 leap to the Lone Star State.

AECOM CEO Troy Rudd and select corporate leaders will join more than 1,200 AECOM professionals based at the company’s existing Dallas office at 13355 Noel Road, Suite 400, and other offices across Texas, according to a news release from the company.

The engineering giant has 47,000 employees worldwide and its professional services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in 2020.

AECOM is the sixth Fortune 500 company to relocate its headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth in the past six years, following in the steps of engineering firm Jacobs, convenience store supplier Core-Mark, pharmaceutical giant McKesson, financial services firm Charles Schwab Corp. and commercial real estate company CBRE.

“It’s a big deal and we’re very excited about it,”Dale Petroskey, president and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber, said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal .

“It’s a major infrastructure company, and that now gives us three major infrastructure companies in the Dallas area: Fluor, Jacobs, and AECOM," Petroskey said. "It's another example of a California company that thinks that they can do a better job of doing business in Texas, and so we're just thrilled. It's a big win for our area.”

Some 2,500 employees based in AECOM’s downtown Los Angeles office and other offices throughout the state will continue to serve the firm’s California clients, the company said.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has had a longstanding presence in both California and Texas.

“While the North Texas region today provides AECOM additional benefits as a corporate hub and talent magnet for the engineering and consulting industry, both markets remain core to the company’s growth strategy,” according to a press release on the company’s website.

AECOM delivers professional services to public- and private-sector clients throughout the life cycle of projects, from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. The projects span a wide array of types and sectors, including transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment.