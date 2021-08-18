Health department said its order dealing with masks still is in effect, despite Gov. Lee’s executive order

To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

On the Friday before the start of the 2021-2022 school year for public schools in Shelby County, the Shelby County Health Department issued an amended health order which said that students, teachers, and school staff have to wear masks in school. Then, ten days later on August 16, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order saying that parents could request for their child to opt out of the mask requirement. The next day, the Shelby County Health Department said its mask mandate still is in effect .

Here is the entire news release from the Shelby County Health Department:

“The Shelby County Health Department’s Amended Health Order No. 24, issued on Friday, August 6, 2021, remains in effect in Shelby County. Executive Order No. 84, announced by Governor Bill Lee yesterday does not nullify the Health Department’s Amended Health Order No. 24. Governor Lee’s Executive Order states that parents may submit a formal, written request for their child to opt out of the mask requirement.

The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is greater when people are unmasked and indoors. In the event that a child tests positive in a classroom in which some children are unmasked, the Health Department will require all children and staff members who have been within 6-feet of the positive case for a minimum of 15 minutes to quarantine.

In school settings where all students and staff members have reliably worn masks, the Health Department will enforce the 3-foot rule. This approach is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics for classroom settings where masks are worn consistently.

One of the highest risks of transmission that Shelby County faces today is the indoor environment that includes many children who are not yet eligible for vaccination and who will be in close proximity with others for many hours during school sessions. Wearing masks in indoor settings such as this is a reasonable and responsible action to mitigate the spread of the disease.

This will contribute to keeping our schools open and children in class, learning from their teachers. The Health Department implores everyone in school environments to wear masks indoors in school facilities.

The Department stands ready to assist any school or daycare facility in making their learning environment safer for children and the adults who work there.”